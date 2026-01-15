Dense Fog, Extreme Cold: Will Schools Reopen On January 16 In Delhi, Noida And Chandigarh

School Holidays 2026: Schools across Delhi and Noida were directed to stay shut until today, January 15, in view of the heavy fog and dropping temperatures. School holidays have been extended in Chandigarh as the prevailing conditions continue. Students and parents in other states can also expect school holidays to be further extended.

Will Delhi Schools Reopen?

Schools in Delhi were ordered to remain closed from January 1 to January 15 to ensure student safety amid worsening weather conditions. Classes will resume on January 16 as there has been no notice regarding an extension of holidays.

Current Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog and cold wave conditions at isolated places, with moderate fog at several locations during morning hours on January 18, 2026. The minimum temperature is expected to go as low as 2.9 degrees Celsius today, January 15. Between January 16 and January 21, the temperature will range around 4 degrees Celsius (minimum) and 24 degrees Celsius (maximum), as per IMD's predictions. The next week will see shallow to moderate fog during morning hours.

Will Noida Schools Reopen?

The District Basic Education Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar extended school holidays in Noida to January 15 after the earlier notice stating holidays till January 10. While there has been no official announcement yet, students can expect the holidays to be further extended if the weather remains the same or deteriorates.

Noida will see dense fog on January 16 and January 17, with temperatures dropping to as low as 5 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. From January 18 to January 21, the temperature is expected to drop to a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius, and fog or mist may occur during morning hours.

Noida and Delhi Weather

Noida and Delhi will continue to face severe cold and dense fog from January 16 to 18, according to IMD's predictions, with the weather improving from January 19 to January 21, 2026.

Chandigarh School Holidays

In view of the prevailing cold and foggy weather conditions, the District Education Office of the Union Territory of Chandigarh has extended the revised school timings and winter vacation for all government, government-aided, and recognized private schools across the UT until January 17, 2026, an official order said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday reported minimum temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius or below.