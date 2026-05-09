Delhi University Final Undergraduate Exam Schedule Out, Some Papers Scheduled On Sundays

The Delhi University has released the final schedule for undergraduate examinations, with some papers slated to be held on Sundays, amid complaints of confusion over the date sheet. University officials said the revised schedule was aimed at allowing senior students to complete their examinations earlier.

This is also the first time the university will conduct eighth-semester examinations following the introduction of the fourth year under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

DU Controller of Examinations Gurpreet Singh Tuteja said the university usually goes through at least two drafts before finalising the examination schedule.

"We had to reconsider the dates as semester six and semester eight students may have to appear for other examinations, interviews or job opportunities," he told PTI.

According to Tuteja, the earlier schedule had examinations beginning on May 16 and ending around June 19.

"We have now reworked the schedule so that semester six and eight examinations are held on alternate days for the next 14 days from May 16. This will allow those students to finish early, though it also means conducting exams on Sundays," he said.

Semester two and four examinations will continue for another 14 days after that, with all even semester exams concluding by June 14, officials said.

The arrangement was also necessary to accommodate students from semesters six and eight who may have a backlog of papers, they added.

"The changes in the date sheet were only for students under NEP and not for students who are still giving exams under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF)," Tuteja said.

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