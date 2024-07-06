Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Delhi University Doubles Fee For Correction In Marksheet, Degree Certificate

For those seeking correction in their degree certificate within six years, the fee has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Delhi University Doubles Fee For Correction In Marksheet, Degree Certificate
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has doubled the charges for those seeking any correction in their degree certificate or marksheet, according to an official order.

The cost was increased following the recommendations made by a committee formed by university Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, it stated. The DU has increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 the fee for those seeking correction in marksheet within six years from the day of graduation and Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for a period more than six years, according to the order.

For those seeking correction in their degree certificate within six years, the fee has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. For a period of more than six years, the fee has been hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

The recommendations of the committee was accorded approval by the authorities concerned on June 4, the order said.

Asked about the development, a senior DU official told PTI that the fee was hiked as it had not been revised for a long time.

The charges for issuing of duplicate marksheet and degree certificate, if lost or destroyed, remains the same at Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 respectively. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Delhi University, University Of Delhi, DU Correction In Marksheet
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Register For ICSI's Crash Course On Non Banking Financial Companies
Delhi University Doubles Fee For Correction In Marksheet, Degree Certificate
JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Access
Next Article
JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Access
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;