Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: Eligibility, Points Criteria Explained

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: The deadline for form submission is December 15.

The enrollment process for nursery, KG, and Class I admissions commenced on Thursday in more than 2,000 private schools in Delhi. While the majority of institutions are offering online registration forms, a few have opted for a hard copy approach. The deadline for form submission is December 15, and the initial list of accepted candidates will be released on January 12.

Following the publication of the first list, parents will have the opportunity to raise inquiries with the school. The resolution of these queries, specifically concerning the allocation of points to their children in the initial list, is scheduled to take place between January 13 and 22.

Here are the selection process and criteria:

The selection process uses a point system where specific marks are assigned to each criterion.

Neighbourhood proximity is the primary criterion, carrying the maximum points. Most schools recommend using Google Maps for accurate distance calculation, as manual measurements may be inaccurate.

Other criteria include siblings and alumni connections.

Some schools also award points for being a firstborn, a girl child, or having a single parent.

Schools have the flexibility to define and assign marks for each criterion based on their preferences.

Parents' educational qualifications, occupation, or financial status are not considered in the selection process.

Age limit:

The admission age requirements are 3 to under 4 years for nursery, 4 to under 5 years for KG, and 5 to under 6 years for Class I. The allocation of 25 per cent of seats reserved for economically weaker sections, disadvantaged individuals, and children with special needs will be overseen directly by the Directorate of Education, and specific information will be disclosed at a later time.

Valid documents for proof of address include: