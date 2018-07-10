Delhi Government To Send 400 School Teachers To Singapore For Training

Manish Sisodia said 200 teachers have already got trained by this institute.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- led Delhi government will be sending 400 teachers for training to Singapore based National Institute of Education. According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a proposal for this training programme has been approved today.

Mr. Sisodia, who also handles the education portfolio, tweeted that 200 teachers have already got trained by this institute, which he described as 'world's top educators-training institute'.

Proposal approved today. - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 10, 2018

According to a source close to the education ministry, these are Mentor teachers who have been drawn from the same cadre of regular teachers.

The program is designed in a way that they will gain international exposure and transfer it to regular teachers they are attached to, the source told NDTV.

Recently, six government school teachers from Delhi was awarded the 'Fulbright Teaching Fellowship'.

In the last three years, Delhi's government schemes have seen a host of measures to boost the quality of education. A nursery curriculum has been introduced, training sessions for teachers have been doubled, appointment of guest teachers has been fast-tracked and parent-teacher meetings have been made mandatory.

The Aam Aadmi led government in Delhi, when presented the budget for 2018-19 session in the legislative assembly in March this year, allocated twenty-six per cent of the Rs. 53,000 crore Delhi Budget for education, and that was the third consecutive year when about 25% of the budget has been allocated for education in the state.

