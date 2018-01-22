6 Government School Teachers From Delhi Bag 'Fulbright Teaching Fellowship'

Comments
Teachers holding bachelor's degree with at least five years of full-time teaching experience are eligible to apply for this program. For the current year, online application process has begun for the program. The application process deadline is 1 March 2018 and the notification of finalists will be released in September.
Proud moment for Delhi.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 21, 2018
6 govt school teachers hv got prestigious 'Fulbright Teaching fellowship' for their work in Education. They're going to join teachers from 40 countries at Washington.
Wishing all the best for their enriching international exposure. pic.twitter.com/bLDnEgiSiS
Earlier this month at the 65th Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) meeting, Manish Sisodia had suggested that the CBSE, NCERT and other state education bodies reduce the syllabus by 50 per cent. "The time has come when all the education ministers put their heads together to assure the country that they will bring the solution of terrorism through education. We will bring the solution of terrorism and global warming through education. Until now we have been using education as a tool to reduce poverty or provide employment and eradicate poverty and have found ourself successful to a large extent, but we have never used education as a tool to solve problems like terrorism," he added.