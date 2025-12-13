Delhi Fee Regulation Act 2025 To End Arbitrary Fee Hike In Schools

The Delhi Education Department will soon implement Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025. The new rule intends to put a complete ban on unjustified and arbitrary fee hikes. After the implementation of the Act, schools will be required to present their fee structures, expenditures and financial needs transparently with the government.

The Act has been brough in place to initiate scrutiny of schools' fee proposals, permissions, reporting and monitoring with an aim to establish national capital as a model for education reform across the country. The policy will end arbitrary fee hike practices of private schools, empower parents and ensure transparency and accountability in the education system.

Criticising the previous government, Education Minister of Delhi, Ashish Sood said that earlier governments had ignored this critical issue for 27 years, but our government implemented this historic reform within days. He said, "In a remarkably short span of time, we enacted a strong law and set up a new benchmark for administrative efficiency and good governance in Delhi." The minister added that, "Education is not a business, it is a right", and affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that every child in Delhi receives quality education with honesty, transparency, and fairness.



Mr Sood further said that, with the implementation of this new system, parents will no longer face persistent fee-related grievances and effective school monitoring will become possible. He added that the Act lays down several provisions to ensure a safe, transparent and reliable framework for parents. These include mandatory participation of parents in the process of fee fixation and revision, compulsory public disclosure by schools of their financial statements, expenditure details, fund utilisation and fee structure and the establishment of a clear and robust grievance-redressal mechanism.

(With inputs from PTI)