CUET UG 2025 Registration Begins, Check Important Instructions Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. The deadline to fill the application forms is March 22, 2025. The last date for successful transaction of fee through Credit / Debit Card / Net-Banking / UPI is March 23, 2025 upto 11:50 pm. The correction in particulars in the application forms will open from March 24, 2025 to March 26, 2025.



The CUET (UG) provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) in CUET (UG)- 2025 across the country.

The tentative date of the exam is from May 8, 2025 to June 1, 2025. The city of examination and the admit cards will be released later.



The CUET (UG) - 2025 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Important Instructions

Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) - 2025 through the “Online” mode only on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ . The application form in any other mode will not be accepted.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one application form.



Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates not complying with the instructions would be summarily disqualified.



Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or parents/guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered email address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.