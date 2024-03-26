CUET UG 2024: Registration Dates Extended For Undergraduate Entrance Exam, Check Details

The National Testing Agnecy (NTA) has extended the deadline for the submission of application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- Undergraduate. Candidates who have not registered for the undergraduate entrance test can do so by March 31, 2024. The forms can be submitted by 9:50 pm on the last day. The previous deadline for the submission of application forms was March 26.



The announcement was made by UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on X. "The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. Please visit https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates."



The examination will be held in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31 in two or three shifts per day, and the results will be declared on June 30.

Launched in 2022, the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or CUET (UG), offers a unified opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating institutions, which include state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide.



The exam for enrollment in undergraduate courses will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu - in 380 cities, including 26 cities abroad.



Unlike previous editions, where candidates could select up to 10 subjects, students are now allowed to select a maximum of six subjects.