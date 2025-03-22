CUET UG 2025 Registration Closes Tonight; Exam From May 8 To June 1

CUET UG 2025: ​​​​The application window for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 is scheduled to close tonight at 11.50pm. Those who have not yet registered can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for paying the application fees is March 23 at 11.50pm.

The application correction window will open on March 24 and close on March 26. The registration process began on March 1, with a deadline initially set for March 22 at 11.50pm.

The CUET UG 2025 exam will be conducted from May 8 to June 1, 2025. Details regarding the examination city and admit cards will be released later.

CUET UG is conducted for admissions into central universities, participating state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across India.

The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Aspiring candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest and ensure timely submission of their application fees to avoid a last-minute rush.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000, email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in, or visit the official NTA websites: nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in.

Details of the programmes offered by central, state, deemed, and private universities are available on their respective websites as well as on the NTA website: cuet.nta.nic.in/universities/.