CUET UG 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule

CUET UG 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) 2025). The decision comes in response to multiple requests from candidates seeking an extension. Those who have not yet registered can submit their applications until March 24 (11.50pm) by visiting the official website.

CUET UG 2025: Revised Schedule For Application Process

Previous Deadline Revised Deadline

Application Submission March 22 March 24 (11.50pm)

Fee Payment March 23 March 25 (11.50pm)

Application Correction March 24-26 March 26-28

Candidates can complete the application process and make corrections, if needed, through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in within the deadline.

CUET UG 2025 Exam Details

The CUET UG 2025 is tentatively scheduled to be held between May 8 and June 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted across multiple centers in India and 15 cities abroad, providing a single-window opportunity for admission to various central, state, deemed, and private universities.

Important Instructions For Candidates