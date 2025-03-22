Advertisement

CUET UG 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule

CUET UG 2025 Registration: The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held between May 8 and June 1 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET UG 2025 Registration: The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages.
CUET UG 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) 2025). The decision comes in response to multiple requests from candidates seeking an extension. Those who have not yet registered can submit their applications until March 24 (11.50pm) by visiting the official website.

CUET UG 2025: Revised Schedule For Application Process

                                           Previous Deadline  Revised Deadline
Application Submission          March 22             March 24 (11.50pm)

Fee Payment                       March 23             March 25 (11.50pm)

Application Correction           March 24-26                  March 26-28 

Candidates can complete the application process and make corrections, if needed, through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in within the deadline.

CUET UG 2025 Exam Details

The CUET UG 2025 is tentatively scheduled to be held between May 8 and June 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted across multiple centers in India and 15 cities abroad, providing a single-window opportunity for admission to various central, state, deemed, and private universities.

Important Instructions For Candidates

  • Applicants should carefully review their details and use the correction window if necessary.
  • Regularly check the official NTA websites nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for updates.
  • For queries, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.
  • Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the revised timeline to avoid last-minute issues.
