CUET UG Registration Last Date Tomorrow, Check Important Instructions

Registrations will close for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) tomorrow, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the undergraduate entrance exam can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to register for the exam. The deadline for fee payment through credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI is March 23, 2025, by 11:50 pm. The correction window for application forms will open from March 24 to March 26, 2025.



The CUET UG exam is tentatively scheduled from May 8, 2025 to June 1, 2025. The examination city and admit cards will be released later.



The CUET (UG) is conducted to offer a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to central universities, participating state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across India.



The CUET (UG) - 2025 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Key instructions

The exam will be held from May 8 to June 1, 2025 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.



The examination may be held on multiple shifts, depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.



The duration of the each paper will be of 60 minutes.



Though the tests are scheduled in multiple shifts, as the case may be, each test within each shift is distinct and independent of the other. However, the allotment of candidates to the shift will be based on the options exercised and technical and administrative considerations.

Admit Cards will be issued for the course(s) opted by him/her. No request for a change of date or /shift will be entertained.



Candidates have to report for the slot/s as per the time stated in their respective Admit Cards.