CUET UG 2025: Application Window Closes Tonight, Check Key Instructions

CUET UG 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) tonight. The deadline for application submission was extended from March 22 to March 24. Candidates who have not yet registered can submit their applications by 11.50pm tonight via the official website.

The extension was granted in response to multiple requests from candidates. Those who have not yet applied must do so before the deadline.

Registered candidates can pay the application fee until March 25 (11.50pm). The correction window for submitted applications will be open from March 26 to March 28.

CUET UG 2025: Revised Schedule For Application Process

Previous Deadline Revised Deadline

Application Submission March 22 March 24 (11.50pm)

Fee Payment March 23 March 25 (11.50pm)

Application Correction March 24-26 March 26-28

Candidates can complete the application process and make corrections, if required, through the official website within the deadline.

CUET UG 2025 Exam Details

The CUET UG 2025 is tentatively scheduled to be held between May 8 and June 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted at multiple centers across India and in 15 cities abroad, offering a single-window opportunity for admission to various central, state, deemed, and private universities.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Carefully review the application details and use the correction window if necessary.

Regularly check the official NTA websites (nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in) for updates.

For queries, contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Complete the application process within the revised timeline to avoid last-minute issues.