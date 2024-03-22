Two New Papers Added In CUET UG, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added two new subjects in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024. The new subjects are Tourism and Fashion Studies. Candidates who wish to pursue their undergraduate courses in these subjects can opt for the same while filling the application forms. Students who have a already submitted their forms will be able to make changes in their registrations when the correction window is activated.

NTA has noted that the subjects have been added with the direction of UGC and CBSE to promote skill subjects.

An official notification by the NTA read, "In continuation to the public notice dated: 27 February 2024 regarding the conduct of the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2024], the following two subjects/Test Paper are being added to the CUET (UG) – 2024 in pursuance to the direction of UGC and CBSE to promote skill subjects in true spirit in line of NEP recommendations: Fashion Studies with a Subject Code 328 and Tourism with a Subject Code 329."

Registrations for the undergraduate entrance test are ongoing and will end on March 26. Candidates have time till March 26 to submit the application forms. The exam will be held from May 15 to 31 in two or three shifts per day. The results will be announced on June 30.

CUET-UG was introduced in 2022 to provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations including state universities, deemed and private universities across the country.