CUET UG 2024: Check Marking Scheme For Undergraduate Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) from May 15 to 24. This time the exam will be held in hybrid mode, comprising both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen and Paper modes.

Nearly 13.48 lakh candidates across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India will appear in the entrance test. The results for the CUET UG will be announced on June 30, 2024.

Normalisation of marks

Before the announcement of the results for CUET UG, officials first use the Equi-percentile method for normalisation of scores. The scores are normalised to maintain equality in the difficulty level of question papers for the undergraduate entrance exam.

As per the official notification by NTA, "Since the question papers for any subject in different shifts are different and it is quite possible that despite all the best possible efforts of maintaining equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be the same or similar. Some of the candidates might have ended up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who attempted the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempted the easier one; the scores of the students across shifts are not directly comparable. There is a need for normalizing the marks across shifts to make them amenable to such comparisons."

The normaisation of scores is done separately for each subject for which the examination is held in multiple shifts. For each subject for which the examination is held in multiple shifts, the raw score for each candidate appearing for the subject will be converted into NTA Score (Percentile Score and Normalized Score).

Marking scheme of the CUET UG

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it will be addressed in the following manner:

-Five marks will be awarded for every correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

-Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark

-Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark

-If more than one option is found to be correct then five marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

-If all options are found to be correct then five marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

-If none of the options is found correct, or a question is found to be wrong, or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks marks.