CUET PG 2026 Application Correction Window Opens, Know Important Details

CUET PG 2026 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application form correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) 2026. Eligible candidates can make corrections in their submitted application forms from January 28, 2026 (10:00 AM) to January 30, 2026 (11:50 PM).

According to the NTA, only those candidates who submitted their CUET (PG) 2026 application on or before December 19, 2025 are allowed to use the correction facility. During this period, applicants can edit permitted particulars and add additional examination city preferences through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

CUET PG 2026 Application Correction: Here's What You Can Edit And What You Can't

The exam body has made it clear that corrections will be accepted strictly within the notified window, and no changes will be allowed after January 30, 2026, 11:50 PM under any circumstances. If any additional fee becomes applicable due to corrections, candidates must pay it online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

CUET PG 2026: Exam schedule and mode

The CUET (PG) 2026 examinations are scheduled to be held in March 2026. Each paper will have a duration of 90 minutes, and the exam will be conducted only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Medium of Question Papers

The question papers will be bilingual (English and Hindi) for most subjects. However, language papers, MTech and Higher Sciences papers, and Acharya papers-except Hindu Studies, Buddhist Studies, and Indian Knowledge System-will not be bilingual. MTech and Higher Sciences papers will be conducted only in English. For non-language papers, in case of any discrepancy, the English version will be treated as final.

Examination Structure

Candidates can choose up to four question paper codes from the list mapped to the postgraduate programmes offered by participating universities. Each paper will consist of 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Marking Scheme

Each correct answer will carry four marks (+4), while one mark (-1) will be deducted for each incorrect response. No marks will be awarded for unanswered or unattempted questions, including those marked for review.

If a question has more than one correct option, candidates marking any one of the correct options will be awarded full marks. In cases where a question is found to be incorrect, dropped, or has no correct answer, four marks will be awarded to all candidates, regardless of whether the question was attempted.

For further assistance, candidates can contact the NTA CUET PG helpdesk at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000.