CUET PG 2024 Result Out: Check Highest Marks In Major Subjects

New Delhi:
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024. Along with the scores, NTA has also released the subject-wise toppers for all 157 subjects in CUET-PG 2024.
The highest marks in each of the subjects can be checked in the official release on the CUET-PG website.
The following is the list of highest marks scored in some of the major subjects in CUET PG 2024-
- COQP03 BEd- 187
- COQP11 General (LLB, etc)- 285
- COQP12 General (MBA, etc)- 295
- COQP17 Mass Communication and Journalism-296
- HUQP08 Geography-247
- HUQP09 History- 232
- HUQP18 Political Science- 270
- LAQP01 English-225
- LAQP02 Hindi-271
- MTQP04 Data Science- 207
- SCQP07 Botany- 207
- SCQP08 Chemistry- 257
- SCQP19 Mathematics- 265
- SCQP24 Physics- 246
- SCQP28 Zoology- 208
A total of 190 universities will be offering admission based on the scores of CUET (PG) - 2024. This includes around 39 central universities, 15 government Institutions, 30 state government universities and 97 others and private and deemed universities. The complete list of universities that will conduct admission based on CUET scores can be checked on the official website of the CUET 2024.