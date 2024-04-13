CUET PG 2024 Result Out: Check Highest Marks In Major Subjects

CUET PG Result 2024 Out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024. Along with the scores, NTA has also released the subject-wise toppers for all 157 subjects in CUET-PG 2024.



The highest marks in each of the subjects can be checked in the official release on the CUET-PG website.

The following is the list of highest marks scored in some of the major subjects in CUET PG 2024-

COQP03 BEd- 187

COQP11 General (LLB, etc)- 285

COQP12 General (MBA, etc)- 295

COQP17 Mass Communication and Journalism-296

HUQP08 Geography-247

HUQP09 History- 232

HUQP18 Political Science- 270

LAQP01 English-225

LAQP02 Hindi-271

MTQP04 Data Science- 207

SCQP07 Botany- 207

SCQP08 Chemistry- 257

SCQP19 Mathematics- 265

SCQP24 Physics- 246

SCQP28 Zoology- 208

A total of 190 universities will be offering admission based on the scores of CUET (PG) - 2024. This includes around 39 central universities, 15 government Institutions, 30 state government universities and 97 others and private and deemed universities. The complete list of universities that will conduct admission based on CUET scores can be checked on the official website of the CUET 2024.