CUET UG Result 2025: Answer Key, Results To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

CUET UG Result 2025: The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG) 2025, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), ended on June 3. Now, candidates can expect the provisional answer key to be released soon.

Once it is available, students who took the exam can check the answer key on the official NTA website: exams.nta.ac.in.

After reviewing objections raised by students, NTA will release the final answer key and CUET UG 2025 result.

How to Check CUET UG 2025 Result

Step 1. Go to the CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the "Download CUET UG 2025 Result" link

Step 3. Enter your application number and date of birth or password

Step 4. View your result on the screen

Step 5. Download and save a copy for future use

CUET UG 2025: Exam Date

The CUET UG 2025 exams were conducted from May 13 to June 3, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at centers across India and abroad. The exam covered 37 subjects, including 13 language options, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test.

The examination was available in 13 Indian languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2025: Eligibility Criteria

There was no age limit for appearing in CUET UG 2025. Candidates who have passed or are appearing in Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2025 are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CUET websites - nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in - for the latest updates.

