CUET PG 2025: Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Anytime Soon, Check Details

CUET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting the results. The results will be available on the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The national exam body will release candidates' response sheets and question papers of all subjects along with the answer keys. Those who find discrepancies will be allowed to raise objections by paying a prescribed fee and providing proper justification or supporting evidence.

Objections without valid justification will not be considered, the agency stated. Candidates must raise objections through the link provided on the official website.

The NTA's decision on the objections will be final, and no further requests will be entertained.

"The decision of NTA on the raised objection will be final and no further communication will be entertained," the NTA further stated.



The CUET PG 2025 result will be declared based on the final answer key. The examination was held from March 13 to April 1.

CUET PG Provisional Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

On the homepage, click the link for CUET PG Answer Key 2025

Enter the required credentials to log in

Verify the answer key displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

All About CUET (PG) 2025

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted for admission into postgraduate programmes in Central and participating universities for the academic session 2025-26.

The CUET (PG) 2025 scores will be used for admissions to PG programmes in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for the academic year 2025-26.

Re-evaluation/Re-checking Of Result



The CUET (PG) 2025 result will be processed based on the final answer keys verified by experts after addressing all objections. No grievance regarding the final answer keys will be entertained after the declaration of the result.

The marks obtained by a candidate will be used to compute the final result of CUET (PG) 2025.

There shall be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

Scorecards will not be sent to candidates by post. Candidates are advised to download their CUET (PG) 2025 scorecards from the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG