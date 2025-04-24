CUET PG 2025: Provisional Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Until April 24

CUET PG 2025 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Along with the answer keys, candidates can now access their question papers and individual response sheets on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The CUET PG 2025 was conducted between March 13 and April 1 across 157 subjects. The release of the provisional answer key allows candidates to assess their performance and estimate scores ahead of the final results.

Candidates who find any discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections online until 11pm on April 24. A fee of Rs 200 per question is applicable for each challenge, and this amount is non-refundable.

How To Challenge CUET PG 2025 Answer Key

Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Sign in with your application number and password or date of birth

Select the link titled "View/Challenge Answer Key" link

Review the question IDs and corresponding correct options

Select the responses you wish to challenge by ticking the appropriate boxes

Upload any supporting documents in PDF format

Click on "Submit and Review Claims"

Modify if needed, then click "Save Claim and Pay Fee" to complete the process

What Happens After The Objection Window Closes?



All objections submitted will be examined by a panel of subject experts. Based on their evaluation, a final answer key will be issued. This final key will be used to compute results, and no further challenges will be entertained after its release.