Results Announced For Postgraduate Common University Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the CUET PG to check their results.

NTA has also released the subject-wise toppers for all 157 subjects in CUET-PG 2024. The highest marks in each of the subjects can be checked in the official release on the CUET PG website. The final answer key for CUET UG was released on April 12.

A total of 190 universities will be offering admission based on the scores of CUET (PG) - 2024. This includes around 39 central universities, 15 government Institutions, 30 state government universities and 97 others and private and deemed universities. The complete list of universities that will conduct admission based on CUET scores can be checked on the official website of the CUET 2024.

In 2024, nearly 7,68, 414 students registered for the exam. Of these, 75.14 percentage appeared for the exam with 5,77,400 number of candidates. In 2023, around 61.51% appeared for the exam and in 2022 around 55.13% appeared.

The NTA conducted the CUET-PG 2024 between March 11-28 in CBT mode in 572 different centres located in 262 cities including 9 cities outside India i.e. Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Qatar. Introduced in 2022, CUET PG provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including state universities, deemed and private universities) across the country. The exam is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in all central universities, other participating universities / institutions / organisations / autonomous colleges since 2022.