CUET PG Begins Today, Check Important Guidelines For Exam Centre

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG from March 11, 2024. The exam for admission to postgraduate courses in leading universities across the country will be held till March 28, 2024.

The test will be held at various examination centres located in India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance examination will take place in three shifts daily, each lasting 1.45 hours.

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to adhere to the following guidelines-

They must report at the examination center about 90 minutes before commencement of the exam.

They must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website.

Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only.

They should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per the one opted in the Admit Card.

Candidates must bring the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre-