CUET PG: Exam City Intimation Slip Out For Common University Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation slip for the candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET- PG 2024). The intimation slip have been released for informing the applicants of the allotment of the exam city for the tests scheduled to be held between March 21 to 28.

Applicants can check the schedule of the exam cities on the official website. They will be required to check/download the same using their application number and password from the website https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

"In continuation to the public notice dated March 4, 2024 and March 6, 2024, city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2024 is now being released for the candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held on 21st to 28th March 2024," read the official notification.

NTA will conduct the CUET (PG) - 2024 from March 11 to March 28, 2024 at various examination centres located across India and abroad. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance examination will take place in three shifts daily, each lasting 1.45 hours.

What is CUET-PG?

The Common University Entrance Test will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the universities. A single examination will enable the candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various participating universities/ Institutions across the country.

The medium of question paper for CUET (PG) 2024 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech higher sciences and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan and Indian Knowledge System).