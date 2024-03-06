Exam City Intimation Slip Out For Common University Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024. The slip is released to inform the candidates about the allotment of the exam city for tests scheduled between March 11 to 15. Candidates can visit the official website of the CUET PG 2024 to check the list. They will be required to enter their application number and password for downloading the intimation slip.

The preliminary answer key for CUET PG will be released on April 4. Admit cards for the exam will be accessible from March 7, 2024. NTA will conduct the CUET (PG) - 2024 from March 11 to March 28, 2024 at various examination centres located across India and abroad. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance examination will take place in three shifts daily, each lasting 1.45 hours.

What is CUET-PG?

The Common University Entrance Test will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the universities. A single examination will enable the candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various participating universities/ Institutions across the country.

The medium of question paper for CUET (PG) 2024 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech higher sciences and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan and Indian Knowledge System).