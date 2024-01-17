CSEET: Results For Company Secretary Entrance Exam To Be Out On January 19

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 session on January 19 at 2 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the test can visit the official website of the ICSI to check the results.

The institute will upload the candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks on the official website. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.

An official notification from the institute read, "The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on January 6 and 8, 2024 would be declared on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 2pm. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website."

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates," the notification added.

The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries professional course. Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to appear for the next level of the Company Secretary (CS) course- CS Executive programme (single module). The last date for registration for the CS course is January 31, 2024.

In order to qualify the exam, candidates are required to score 50% overall aggregate passing marks. The minimum passing marks should be 40% in Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs.