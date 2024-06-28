CSEET: Admit Cards Out For Company Secretary Entrance Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) scheduled for July 6, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the institute to download the cards. They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the cards.

The admit card along with instructions for the exam is available on the link: https://tinyurl.com/23sme9mm

The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course. CSEET will be held in Remote Proctored Mode for a duration of 120 minutes.

Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The institute also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

Eligibility criteria

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.

