CMAT, GPAT Registration This Week

CMAT, GPAT Registration On November 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin online registration for its first CMAT and GPAT exams on November 1. The month long registration process will allow management and pharmacy course aspirants to register for the exams. This is the first CMAT and GPAT exams to be conducted by NTA; earlier AICTE was the exam conducting body. CMAT and GPAT exams were conducted by AICTE, last, in January, 2018. The results were out by February/ March. From this year onwards, candidates should refer to the NTA website nta.ac.in for exam and result related updates.

NEET 2019 Notification This Week @ Nta.ac.in, Registration From November 1

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) comprises of Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, and General Awareness questions. The exam scores decide the eligibility of candidates for pursuing management courses. Candidates with bachelor's degree are eligible to apply for it. Next year, NTA will conduct the exam on January 28, 2019.

IIT PAL Videos On NTA Website For JEE Main, NEET UG Preparation

Likewise, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is conducted every year for selecting candidates and granting them admission to M. Pharm program. Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy are eligible to appear for it. GPAT will be held on the same day of CMAT (January 28, 2019).

NTA Releases UGC NET Admit Card, Date, Shift Details

Admit cards for both the exams will be released on January 7, 2019 and results will be announced on February 10, 2019.

Online registrations for the exams will be done on new portals. Candidates are suggested to follow the official website of NTA for the registration portals of GPAT and CMAT. The old AICTE hosted portals of the exam should not be followed.

Click here for more Education News