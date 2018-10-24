NTA Releases UGC NET Admit Card, Date, Shift Details

UGC NET December 2018 Admit Card, Date, Shift Details; Ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET will be held on 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 December in two shifts: 9.30 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 6 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct its maiden UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) in December 2018 and has released the date and shift details online. The admit cards for the exam will be available on November 19 on the NTA website ntanet.nic.in. UGC NET registration process is over. As of now, image and signature correction option is still active. Candidates can make changes/ correction in these two fields till October 30, 2018 (11.59 pm).

'In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate including photograph and signature shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between 19.11.2018 to 25.11.2018. In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later,' reads the official update.

This December onwards, NTA will conduct the NET for award of JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor both or eligibility for Assistant Professor only.

In the July NET, conducted by CBSE, 55872 candidates qualified for eligibility for assistant professor and 3929 candidates qualified for both. A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 8,59,498 appeared in both the papers of the exam.

