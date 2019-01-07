CMAT, GPAT Admit Cards Today

CMAT and GPAT will be held on January 28.

Education | Updated: January 07, 2019
New Delhi: 

For the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) admit cards will be released today. National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards today at its official portal nta.ac.in. This is the first time NTA will conduct these exams instead of AICTE. The exams will be held on January 28 in computer based mode.

CMAT is an admission test for getting enrolled in various management programs in the country. More than 1000 institutes accept the CMAT score. After NTA releases the CMAT score, participating institutes will release their respective cut-off score which candidates should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular institute. Individual institutes will select candidates on the basis of CMAT score, group discussion and personal interview.

GPAT is held for admission to Masters in Pharmacy or M.Pharm or its equivalent courses across the country. The GPAT scores will be accepted by 800 pharmacy institutes in the country. After NTA releases the GPAT score, individual institutes will release their cut off score for screening candidates.

NTA will release both the results on February 8.

