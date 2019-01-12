CLAT 2019 Registration Begins On January 13; More Details Here

The online enrollment for CLAT 2019 will close on March 31, 2019.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 online registration will begin from January 13. According to the details available on the official website, clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in, the online enrollment for CLAT 2019 will close on March 31, 2019. The application has to be submitted online only from clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in website, says the website. The CLAT 2019 exam will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 (3:00 PM to 5:00 PM). According to a new development the CLAT 2019 exam will be held in offline or pen and paper mode.

The candidates are first required to register themselves at the CLAT-2019 website by using personal mobile number and e-mail Id. Upon registration, an OTP will be sent to the given mobile number for validation. Once your mobile number is validated, you can login using your mobile number and the password you provided at the time of registration.

The information once furnished by the candidate with regard to the category to which the candidate belongs, the preference for the NLUs and the Centre of the Entrance Test submitted by the candidates through online application mode shall be final and no change whatsoever, shall be allowed thereafter under any circumstances.

The candidates are required to read the instructions carefully and furnish correct and authentic information.

In case the information furnished at any stage of the application, exam and admission process is found to be false or incorrect or if there is any discrepancy or mismatch between the information furnished by the candidate at the relevant section and the certificates/documents produced at the time of admission, the provisional admission offered to the candidate shall stand cancelled with immediate effect without assigning any further reason and the candidate shall stand disqualified from being considered for further admission to the NLUs by the CLAT Consortium Office.

The candidate can fill preference order for all 21 NLUs at the time of online application itself.

