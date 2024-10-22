CLAT 2025 Registration Window Closes Today, Check Details

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the registration window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today. Candidates who have not yet registered for the CLAT 2025 exam can fill out their application forms by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities, consortiumofnlus.ac.in Step 2. Click on the link that reads 'CLAT 2025 registration' on the homepage

Step 3. Click on 'New Registration' and provide the required information to register

Step 4. Fill out the application form

Step 5. Pay the registration fee

Step 6. Click 'Submit' and take a printout of the application form for future reference

CLAT 2025: Eligibility

For the undergraduate course (5-year integrated law degree), candidates must have secured a minimum of 45% marks in Class 12. However, SC, ST, and PwD category students need to secure at least 40% marks in their Class 12 exams.

For the postgraduate course (1-year LLM degree), candidates in the general category must have completed an LLB with at least 50% marks. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must have graduated with a minimum of 45% marks to apply for postgraduate courses.

CLAT 2025: Paper Pattern

The CLAT examination comprises 120 questions and lasts for two hours. The CLAT UG paper covers topics such as English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques.



The CLAT PG paper includes questions on constitutional law and various other legal areas, such as jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, contract law, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labor and industrial law.

CLAT 2025: Participating Universities

The universities participating in CLAT 2025 are NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, NLIU Bhopal, WBNUJS Kolkata, NLU Jodhpur, HNLU Raipur, GNLU Gandhinagar, GNLU Silvassa Campus, RMLNLU Lucknow, RGNUL Punjab, CNLU Patna, NUALS Kochi, NLUO Odisha, NUSRL Ranchi, NLUJA Assam, DSNLU Visakhapatnam, TNNLU Tiruchirappalli, MNLU Mumbai, MNLU Nagpur, MNLU Aurangabad, HPNLU Shimla, DNLU Jabalpur, DBRANLU Haryana, and NLUT Agartala.