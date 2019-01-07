CLAT 2019 To Be Held In Pen-Paper Mode, Registration Begins This Week

CLAT 2019: Notification, Know How To Apply, Exam Date

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be held on May 12 in pen- paper mode. Online registration for CLAT will begin on January 10. The test will be held for granting admission to five year integrated law degree and one year LLM degree in 21 National Law Universities in India. 10+2 pass candidates are eligible to apply for the five year course and those with LLB degree are eligible to apply for the LLM degree. Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination in April/May, 2019, are also eligible to apply.

The last date for submission of application is March 31.

This year, CLAT will be held in pen-paper (offline) mode. The decision was taken last year at the 4th meeting of the National Law University (NLU) Consortium at National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore. Following the technical glitches during online exams and the demand for a re-exam it was also decided to increase the number of exam centres depending upon the number of candidates who apply for the exam. In order to improve the quality of the exam it was also decided to prepare a question bank for the exam.

Last year a total of 54, 450 candidates took the CLAT on May 13. Soon after the exam, over 400 candidates had complained that they had lost around 10 to 15 minutes of time due to power cuts, login issues, sudden shutdowns and slow computers. The candidates had demanded a re-examination. However the Supreme Court had directed the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, which conducts the exam, to award compensatory marks to students who lost time due to technical glitches.

