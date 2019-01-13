CLAT 2019 Registration Begins @ Clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in; Register Now

CLAT 2019 application process begins on clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in website

CAT 2019 application: The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2019 online application process has started on the official website. The online enrollment for CLAT 2019 will continue till March 31, 2019. The registration window is available on clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The applications has to be submitted online only from clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in website, says the website. According to the official notification, the CLAT 2019 will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 (3:00 PM to 5:00 PM) and the exam will be held in offline or pen and paper mode.

The CLAT exam is conducted for students who are seeking admission to various National Law Universities (NLUs) in the country.

CLAT 2019 registration: How to apply

The CLAT 2019 aspirants are first required to register themselves at the website by using personal mobile number and e-mail Id. Upon registration, an OTP will be sent to the given mobile number for validation. Once your mobile number is validated, you can login using your mobile number and the password you provided at the time of registration.

Here are the list of documents to be uploaded with the online application.

Front facing passport size recent photograph with plain background

Signature of the candidate

Category certificate if you are applying under SC/ST/OBC

Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if you are applying if candidate is P.W.D

Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if you are coming under BPL category

Relevant certificate for your respective State of Domicile

No hard copy of the filled in online application form is to be sent to the CLAT Consortium Office.

All documents/certificates should be uploaded in pdf format only.

CLAT 2019 Application: Application Fee

Application fees can be paid only online.

Application fee for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates : Rs.4,000/-

Application fee for SC/ST/BPL category candidates: Rs.3,500/-

The cost of previous years' question papers is Rs.500/- (not included in the CLAT-2019 application fee of Rs.4,000/- or Rs.3,500/- as the case may be.)

The candidates themselves will have to bear the bank transaction charges for remitting the fee online. The actual bank transaction charges will be displayed in the payment gateway page after you choose the mode of payment.

Application fee is non-refundable.

