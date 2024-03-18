Central University Hiring Vice-Chancellor, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

Ministry of Education has extended the registration dates for filling the applications for the appointment of vice-chancellor of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow. The advertisement and the application form are available on the websites https://www.education.gov.in and www.bbau.ac.in

The deadline for submitting the application form is April 14, 2024. The post carries a pay of Rs 2,10,000 per month with Special Allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances. The terms and conditions of the services will be those as mentioned in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University.

As per the official notification, "The vice-chancellor, being the academic as well as administrative head, is expected to be a visionary with proven leadership qualities, administrative capabilities as well as teaching and research credentials. He/she must have an outstanding academic record throughout and a minimum of 10 years' experience as a professor in a university system or in an equivalent position in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation. The candidate should preferably be not more than 65 years of age."



Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow is a central university established by BBAU Act, 1994. Appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the BBAU Act, 1994.