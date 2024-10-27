This Central University Invites Applications For Faculty Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.18 Lakh

Central University Of South Bihar has announced openings for various faculty - professor, associate professor, assistant professor - positions. The vacancies are in the departments of Agriculture and Development, Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Earth, Biological and Environmental Sciences, Social Sciences and Policy, Human Sciences, Law & Governance, Languages and Literature, Media, Arts & Aesthetics, School of Education. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 30 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, cusb.ac.in or curec.samarth.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is November 23 till 6pm.

All the candidates who had applied for this post against the advertisement dated 11.07.2023, need to apply afresh with the required latest OBC/EWS certificate (valid for the year 2024), if any, but need not pay the application fee if already paid.

Minimum qualifications and Pay (as per 7th CPC): As per UGC Regulations, 2018 and applicable guidelines/regulations of the respective regulatory body, if any for the concerned discipline.

Application Process

Application forms have to be filled only in online mode within the prescribed time limit. No offline forms would be accepted.

In case the University receives a large number of applications for a particular post, in such a situation the University reserves the right to restrict the candidates to be called for interview to a reasonable number based on academic scores which may be higher than the minimum prescribed as decided by duly constituted Screening Committee/s and approved by the Competent Authority.

Unreserved, OBC & EWS categories candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000 while SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates are exempted from the payment of fees.

Pay Scale