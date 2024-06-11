Central University Of Gujarat Hiring Vice Chancellor, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

Ministry of Education has invited applications for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Gujarat. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the university or the ministry for complete details.

As per the official notice, the Vice-Chancellor, is the academic as well as administrative head, and is expected to be a person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment.

Eligibility

The candidate applying for the post, must be a distinguished academician with a minimum of 10 years' experience as Professor in a university or 10 years' experience in reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

The candidate must not be more than 65 years of age for applying to the post.

Salary

The post carries a pay of Rs 2,10,000 (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of

Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances. The terms and conditions of the services will be those as set forth in the act, statutes and ordinances of the university.

Procedure for appointment

Appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee

constituted under the provisions of Act of the University.

Candidates who wish to apply for the post can check the notification on the official website http://www.education.gov.in and https://www.cug.ac.in/.

Candidates are required to apply online only on the Ministry of Education SAMARTH portal.



The university was established by Parliament of India through the Central Universities Act (2009), Central University of Gujarat (CUG). The University was ranked overall 60th in India and 2nd among all the Universities in Gujarat in NIRF 2016 rankings. According to NIRF 2017, the University ranked among the top 150 Universities in the country.