CDS Written Exam 2026 Result Out, 8,826 Candidates Qualify For Interview, Check Here

CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2026, conducted on April 12. A total of 8,826 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the selection process, the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview conducted by the Ministry of Defence. Candidates can check their results on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Qualified candidates will now be considered for admission to various defence training academies, including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA).

Here's Direct link to access CDS 1 Result 2026

According to the official notification, the selected candidates are eligible for admission to the IMA, Dehradun 162nd Course and INA, Ezhimala course starting in January 2027, the Air Force Academy's Pre-Flying Training Course beginning in January 2027, and the OTA Chennai SSC courses for men and women starting in April 2027.

The commission clarified that the candidature of all qualified candidates is provisional. Candidates will have to submit original certificates related to age, educational qualification, and NCC credentials, wherever applicable, to the respective defence headquarters within the prescribed deadlines.

For IMA and INA candidates, documents must be submitted by January 1, 2027, while candidates opting for the Air Force Academy must submit certificates by November 13, 2026. For SSC courses at OTA, the last date is April 1, 2027. UPSC has advised candidates not to send original certificates to the commission.

Candidates who have cleared the written examination and selected Army (IMA/OTA) as their first preference are required to register on the Indian Army recruitment website to receive SSB interview call-up details. Those already registered have been advised not to register again.

The commission has also asked candidates to immediately inform the concerned Army, Navy, or Air Force headquarters in case of any change in address.

For Army-related queries, candidates can visit Join Indian Army, while Navy candidates may refer to Join Indian Navy. Air Force candidates can access details through Career Indian Air Force.