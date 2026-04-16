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UPSC Combine Defence Services 1 2026 Answer Key Released Check Set Wise Solutions Here

UPSC has released the CDS 1 answer keys 2026 for all sets on its official website for candidates to check their probable scores.

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UPSC Combine Defence Services 1 2026 Answer Key Released Check Set Wise Solutions Here
UPSC Releases CDS 1 Answer Keys 2026 For All Sets
  • UPSC released CDS 1 2026 answer keys for sets A, B, C, and D on upsc.gov.in
  • The CDS 1 exam was held on April 12, 2026, across various centres in India
  • The exam had three sessions: English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics
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The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 answer keys 2026 on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can now download the answer keys by visiting the official website.

The answer keys have been released for all sets, including A, B, C, and D. Candidates can use these answer keys to calculate their probable scores before the official results are announced.

The UPSC CDS 1 2026 exam was conducted on April 12, 2026, across various exam centres in the country. The recruitment drive aims to fill 451 vacancies in different defence academies, including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA).

The examination was conducted in three sessions, with English held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, General Knowledge from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and Elementary Mathematics from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The exam consisted of multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 300 marks, with two hours allotted for each paper. The answer key PDFs include the question paper sets A, B, C, and D, correct answers for each question, subject-wise answer keys, and exam paper details.

Candidates are advised to carefully match their responses using the answer keys to estimate their scores.

How to download UPSC CDS 1 answer key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer keys:

  • Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
  • Go to the What's New or Examination section
  • Click on the CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 link
  • Select the respective subject and paper set
  • Download the PDF file
  • Save it for future reference
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