CBSE To Begin Online Application For Verification Of Marks On June 1; Check Schedule

The application for re-verification should be submitted from June 1 to June 5, 2018. Students will have to pay Rs. 500 for each subject. Processing charges will be received through Credit/Debit Cards/ Net banking till June 7, 2018.
The application process to obtain photocopy of evaluated answer sheets will be accepted from June 15 to June 16, 2018. Processing charges will be received through Credit/Debit Cards/ Net banking till June 18, 2018. The processing charges for class 12th answer sheet is Rs. 700 and for class 10th answer sheet is Rs. 500.
The application for re-evaluation will be entertained from June 21 to June 22, 2018. The processing charge for re-evaluation application is Rs. 100. The processing fee will be accepted till June 25, 2018.
CommentsThis year CBSE 12th result was announced on May 26 and more than 90,000 students got compartment. The result for 10th board exam was announced on May 29 in which 1.86 lakh students got compartment.
