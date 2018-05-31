CBSE To Begin Online Application For Verification Of Marks On June 1; Check Schedule

CBSE has released the schedule to apply for revaluation, verification of marks, application to obtain photocopy of evaluated answer sheet for 10th and 12th students.

Education | | Updated: May 31, 2018 21:44 IST
New Delhi:  CBSE has released the schedule to apply for revaluation, verification of marks, application to obtain photocopy of evaluated answer sheet for 10th and 12th students. Students who wish to apply for revaluation  or verification of marks will be able to do so online through the official website. The result for 12th students was announced on May 26 and for 10th students was announced on May 29, 2018. 

The application for re-verification should be submitted from June 1 to June 5, 2018. Students will have to pay Rs. 500 for each subject. Processing charges will be received through Credit/Debit Cards/ Net banking till June 7, 2018. 

The application process to obtain photocopy of evaluated answer sheets will be accepted from June 15 to June 16, 2018. Processing charges will be received through Credit/Debit Cards/ Net banking till June 18, 2018. The processing charges for class 12th answer sheet is Rs. 700 and for class 10th answer sheet is Rs. 500. 

The application for re-evaluation will be entertained from June 21 to June 22, 2018. The processing charge for re-evaluation application is Rs. 100. The processing fee will be accepted till June 25, 2018. 

This year CBSE 12th result was announced on May 26 and more than 90,000 students got compartment. The result for 10th board exam was announced on May 29 in which 1.86 lakh students got compartment

