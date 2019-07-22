CBSE Expected To Release 10th Compartment Result Soon

CBSE 10th result for compartment exam will be released soon

CBSE Result 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release class 10 compartment exam result soon. The result will be released on the official result website for CBSE. This year 1,38,705 students got compartment in class 10 board examination. The number of compartment students, though, decreased in comparison to 2018. CBSE had released the 12th compartment result on July 19.

The Board is yet to confirm the result date for class 10 compartment exam. When the result is declared, students can check their result through the steps given below.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official results website: cbseresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link for Senior School Examination Result 2019- Compartment.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

After CBSE releases the result for class 10 compartment exam, it will provide the opportunity for students to apply for verification of marks, apply to obtain photocopy of answer sheets, and re-evaluation.

Meanwhile, CBSE began the online application process for verification of marks, application to obtain photocopy of answer sheets, and re-evaluation for 12th compartment result today.

This year, CBSE had released class 10 board examination result on May 6, 2019. In 10th board exam, 91.10 per cent students passed with 13 students securing 499 out of 500 marks.

