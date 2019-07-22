CBSE Begins Application For Verification, Re-Evaluation Of 12th Compartment Result 2019

CBSE has begun online application for re-evaluation process for 12th compartment result

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the online application process for Verification/ Photocopy /Re-Evaluation for Class 12 Compartment exam result. Students can apply for any of these facilities through the link available on the board's official website. The Board had released the result for class 12 compartment exam on July 19. This year CBSE had released the result for 12th board exams on May 2, 2019 and about 1 lakh students had received compartment result in the annual 12th board exam conducted by CBSE.

Students who apply for Verification of marks should note that the result of verification of marks will be communicated in the following manner:

The result of verification of marks will be uploaded on CBSE's website in candidate's login account.

In case of change in marks, a letter will also be sent to the applicant by Speed Post by concerned Regional Office of CBSE.

In case, where there is no change of marks, no letter will be sent by CBSE, however, information will be uploaded on website in candidate's login account.

The processing fee for applying for verification of marks is Rs. 500.

Only those candidates who apply for verification of Marks Online will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer book(s) in that/those subject(s). The processing fee for obtaining photocopy of answer book is Rs. 700 per subject.

Photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be provided in the candidate's login account after blocking all information relating to the identity of the Examiner/ Evaluator/ any other official associated with the examination process etc.

Only those candidates who have applied for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question(s). The processing fee for applying for re-evaluation is Rs. 100 per question.

Re-evaluation request will be accepted only for theory portion.

Status of revaluation will be uploaded on the website followed by a formal letter sent to the candidate by speed post. A decrease of even one mark will be effected in the candidate's final result.

