CBSE Compartment Result For Class 12 Released. Direct Link Here

CBSE Compartment result 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has published the CBSE results for Class 12 Compartment exams held recently. The CBSE Compartment results are available on the official result website of the Board, cbseresults.nic.in. Before this, the Board had released the Class 12 revaluation resutls in June. The annual CBSE 12th results for the March exams were released on May 2 this year. Out of the total 12,18,393 students who had registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year, 99,202 students got Compartment. The statitistics after the CBSE Compartment results is awaited.

CBSE result 2019: Direct link for CBSE Compartment result

Candidates who are waiting for CBSE Compartment result for Class 12 exams may check their results from this direct link:

CBSE Compartment result direct link

CBSE 12th Compartment result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your CBSE 12th results:

Step 1 - Go to the official results link hosted at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the CBSE Compartment result link provided there

Step 3 - On next page enter your exam details

Step 4 - Submit the details and check your results

CBSE has released the Class 10 results on May 6.

In the Class 12 annual exam results announced in May this year, overall pass percentage was 83.4 per cent.

Girls had outperformed boys this year with 88.7 per cent girls qualifying in the examination and 79.4 per cent boys qualifying in the examination.

This year two girls, Karishma Arora and Hansika Shukla, had scored 499 out of 500 and emerged as board toppers. They follow in the footsteps of Meghna Srivastava, 2018 topper, who also scored 499 marks.

