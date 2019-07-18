CBSE Releases Result For Class 12 Compartment Exam

CBSE 12th compartment result released on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released class 12 compartment exam result. The result is available on the official results website for CBSE. Students who appeared for the compartment exam can check their respective results using their exam roll number and date of birth. The marks sheet for the compartment exam will be released in the DigiLocker account created for each student by the board.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official CBSE results website: cbseresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2019-Compartment' link.

Step three: Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and Admit card ID.

Step four: Click on submit and view your 12th compartment result.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2019: Direct Link

CBSE had released the result for class 12 board examination on May 2. The results came as a surprise as the board had made no prior announcements about the result declaration. This year 83.40 per cent students had passed in the 12th board examination in the first attempt.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora were board toppers after scoring 499 marks in the 12th board exam.

8.23% of the total students (around one lakh) who took the CBSE class 12 board exams this year got compartment (full subjects).

