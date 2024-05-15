CBSE Issues Show Cause Notice To Students For Submitting Fake Certificates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a show cause notice to nearly 51 students for submitting fake certificates. An official notice by the CBSE mentions that certain female and private category students belonging to the CWSN category were allowed to appear for the exam provisionally. One of the mandatory conditions required to be eligible for the examination was to submit the domicile certificate showing that the candidate submitting examination form is bonafide domicile of Delhi.

Advertisement

However, when CBSE got the verification done of the Domicile Certificates submitted by these candidates, it was found that these domicile certificates were not issued by the authorities. Therefore, their results have not been declared on May 13, 2024. The list of the students is available on the website.

An official notification by CBSE reads, "The following Female and/or CWSN Private Category candidates were allowed to appear provisionally in the Board Examinations-2024 as per Notification dated 05.09.2023 (being bonafide resident of NCT Delhi) on the basis of orders of the Hon'ble High Court, Delhi in WPC No. 2830/2024 titled Rakhi Kaur & Ors. vs CBSE & Ors.; WPC No. 2841/2024 titled Kanishka vs CBSE & Ors.; WPC No. 2953/2024 titled Muskan vs CBSE & Ors.; WPC No. 3181/2024 titled Vineeta & Ors. vs CBSE & Ors.; WPC No. 4379/2024 titled Pavani Alagh vs CBSE & Ors.; and LPA No. 203/2024 titled Sara Sharma vs CBSE & Ors."

Advertisement

"The concerned issuing authorities have reported that the domicile certificates submitted by the aforesaid candidates have not been issued by them. Hence, the results of these candidates were not declared on May 13, 2024 and have been placed under Result Later (RL) category as per Rule 60 of the CBSE Examination Bye-Laws," the notification added.

CBSE has asked these candidates to submit show cause mentioning why their candidature should not be cancelled. Candidates have time till May 21,2024 to submit the details.

Advertisement

"With this notice, these candidates are directed to show cause that why not their candidature be cancelled and action be initiated against them as per rules for submitting fake certificate. All candidates are directed to submit their reply in the concerned Regional Office with all supporting documents within 7 days from the date of the notice i.e. latest by 21.05.2024 failing which their candidature will be cancelled. The Board shall not be liable for any loss / damage caused to such candidates," read the notification.

CBSE on Monday released the results of the Class 10 examinations for 2024, recording a pass percentage of 93.60 per cent. Girls achieved a pass rate of 94.75 percent, surpassing boys by 2.04 percentage points. Over 47,000 students have secured marks exceeding 95 per cent, while more than 2 lakh have achieved scores above 90 per cent.