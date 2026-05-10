CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 "Coming Soon" On DigiLocker; Will Marksheets Be Released Today?

How To Check and Download CBSE Class 12 Results on DigiLocker
- CBSE Class 12 board exam results for 2026 are expected to be announced soon
- DigiLocker platform shows a Coming Soon message for CBSE Class 12 marksheets
- Results can be checked on official sites, DigiLocker, UMANG app, and via SMS
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 shortly. The official DigiLocker platform recently displayed a "Coming Soon" message for CBSE Class 12 digital marksheets, indicating that the results may be released anytime soon.
The latest update suggests that the results could be declared today or within the next few days. However, CBSE has not officially confirmed the exact date and time for the announcement so far.
Once declared, students will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets through the official websites, DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and SMS services.
How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker
- Students can access their CBSE Class 12 digital marksheet on DigiLocker once results are declared. Follow these steps:
- Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
- Log in with your registered mobile number, Aadhaar, or 6-digit security PIN. New users must sign up first
- Tap 'Education' or 'CBSE' under 'Issued Documents' Select 'Class XII Marksheet 2026'
- Enter your roll number, school code, and other required details
- Click Submit to view your digital marksheet
- Download and save it for admissions and other official use
Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026
- Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link
- Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID
- Submit the details to view the result
- Download or print the scorecard for future reference