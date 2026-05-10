CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 "Coming Soon" On DigiLocker; Will Marksheets Be Released Today?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 shortly. The official DigiLocker platform recently displayed a "Coming Soon" message for CBSE Class 12 digital marksheets, indicating that the results may be released anytime soon.

The latest update suggests that the results could be declared today or within the next few days. However, CBSE has not officially confirmed the exact date and time for the announcement so far.

Once declared, students will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets through the official websites, DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and SMS services.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can access their CBSE Class 12 digital marksheet on DigiLocker once results are declared. Follow these steps:

Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in with your registered mobile number, Aadhaar, or 6-digit security PIN. New users must sign up first

Tap 'Education' or 'CBSE' under 'Issued Documents' Select 'Class XII Marksheet 2026'

Enter your roll number, school code, and other required details

Click Submit to view your digital marksheet

Download and save it for admissions and other official use

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026