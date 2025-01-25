CBSE Board Exam 2025: List Of Barred Items And Dress Code

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15, 2025. Around 44 lakh students will appear for the exam in 204 subjects. Ahead of the exam CBSE has released a set of guidelines to educate students about the list of items that are prohibited in the exam hall and items that are allowed in the hall.

Students will be subjected to extensive and compulsory physical frisking before entering the examination centre. The following is a list of items that are permitted and barred from taking to the examination centres:

List of permitted items:

Admit Card and School Identity Card (for regular students)

Admit Card and any government Issued Photo Identity Proof (for private students)

Stationery items i.e., Transparent Pouch, Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Eraser

Analogue Watch, Transparent Water Bottle

Metro Card, Bus Pass, Money

List of barred items