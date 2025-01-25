CBSE Board Exam 2025: List Of Barred Items And Dress Code

Around 44 lakh students will appear for the exam in 204 subjects.
New Delhi:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15, 2025. Around 44 lakh students will appear for the exam in 204 subjects. Ahead of the exam CBSE has released a set of guidelines to educate students about the list of items that are prohibited in the exam hall and items that are allowed in the hall.
Students will be subjected to extensive and compulsory physical frisking before entering the examination centre. The following is a list of items that are permitted and barred from taking to the examination centres:
List of permitted items:
- Admit Card and School Identity Card (for regular students)
- Admit Card and any government Issued Photo Identity Proof (for private students)
- Stationery items i.e., Transparent Pouch, Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Eraser
- Analogue Watch, Transparent Water Bottle
- Metro Card, Bus Pass, Money
List of barred items
- Any stationery item - such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, calculator (Students with Learning Disability i.e. Dyscalculia are permitted to use are provided the same by Exam centre), Pen Drives, Calculator, Log Table (shall be provided by the centres), Electronic Pen/ Scanner, etc.
- Any communication device - such as Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, Smart Watch, Camera, etc.
- Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Pouches, etc.
- Any eatable item opened or packed, except for diabetic students
- Any other item which could be used for unfair means
- Use of the above or similar items will be treated under the “Unfair Means” category and will attract punishment as per rules.
- Dress code
- For Regular Students - School Uniform
- For Private Students - Light Clothes