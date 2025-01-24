CBSE Boards 2025: Board Issues Notification To Educate Students About Exam Ethics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15, 2025. Around 44 lakh students will appear for the exam in 204 subjects. Ahead of the exam CBSE has released a set of guidelines to educate students about the ethics of the exam.



An official notification by the CBSE reads, "Holding such a big examination requires full compliance with the instructions issued by the CBSE. You would agree that conduct of fair examination is a must in the academic interest of the students. Accordingly, a detailed "Unfair Means Rules" have been framed by the CBSE. It is desirable that before the start of the examinations, all the students who would appear in Board examinations be informed about ethics of the examinations, their rules and the instructions issued by the CBSE."



The following is desired from the schools:-



Please read the UFM guidelines and penalties that can be imposed.



Brief the students about examination ethics and the penalties. Also inform them that they should not believe rumors and not indulge themselves in spreading rumors affecting smooth conduct of examinations.



Brief the parent also about examination ethics and the penalties.



Remind the student on the day of examination also to ensure that they are not carrying any barred item to the examination centre.



Deployed officials on examination duty be also briefed.



CBSE has also implemented the CCTV Policy whereby all examination rooms/halls are equipped with CCTV which is being manned by Assistant Superintendent (CCTV Monitoring) at each exam centre.

Possession, use or attempted use of any electronic device (including mobile phone), which can be in used as communication device, after entering the exam centre will be considered as Act of unfair means.



Accordingly, all students must be informed that possession, use or attempted use of any communicative device may lead to stringent measures. They should further be informed that they should desist from spreading rumours which can affect the smooth conduct of the exam.