CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Board To Conduct Class 12 Geography Exam Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 12 Geography paper today, Thursday February 29, 2024. The exam will start at 10.30am and will conclude at 1.30pm. This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

Students appearing in the examination have been advised to arrive at the center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. They must not forget to carry their admit card as it is a crucial document. Candidates without admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Students must also bring their own stationery as borrowing in the examination hall is not permitted. Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in cancellation of the exam.

CBSE commenced conducting board exams for Classes 10 and 12 starting February 15. Class 12 exams will be held until April 2 while Class 10 exams will take place till March 13.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Geography Board Exam:

Feb 29, 2024 09:59 (IST) CBSE Issues Clarification On Open Book Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified its intentions to conduct a comprehensive study within its affiliated schools to assess the viability of implementing the OBE within the Indian educational framework.

The move aligns with the recommendations outlined in the National Curriculum Framework for Secondary Education (NCF-SE). Initially, the Board plans to experiment with the OBE approach and subsequently evaluate its feasibility within the Indian context.

Contrary to media reports, the CBSE has refuted claims about immediate plans to introduce the OBE in selected schools as part of a pilot run for specific subjects and grade levels. Instead, the Board is currently focused on initiating a study to ascertain the feasibility of the initiative.

In an interview with Education Times, Joseph Emmanuel, the Director of Academics at CBSE, said "Some media reports have created confusion; the CBSE has decided to undertake a study to understand the feasibility for bringing assessment reforms like the OBE based on recommendations in the NEP-2020 and NCF-SE 2023. The study would be conducted in select CBSE schools as it is important to first experiment, and then examine the viability of the OBE."

Mr Emmanuel further elaborated, "The CBSE has earlier introduced case-based questions in the board exam paper; students can answer the case-based questions only if they have a conceptual understanding."

Feb 29, 2024 09:58 (IST) Key Guidelines For Students

Students should abstain from spreading fake news regarding paper leaks or other matters.

Familiarise themselves with exam guidelines before the exam.