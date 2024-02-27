CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Chemistry Paper Was Easy As Compared To Last Year

CBSE Board Exams 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 12 Chemistry paper today, Tuesday February 27, 2024. The exam began at 10.30am and will conclude at 1.30pm. This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

Students appearing in the examination have been advised to arrive at the center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. They must not forget to carry their admit card as it is a crucial document. Candidates without admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Students must also bring their own stationery as borrowing in the examination hall is not permitted. Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in cancellation of the exam.

CBSE commenced conducting board exams for Classes 10 and 12 starting February 15. Class 12 exams will be held until April 2 while Class 10 exams will take place till March 13.

Here are the LIVE updates on the CBSE Board Exam:

Feb 27, 2024 13:49 (IST) Paper Was Easy As Compared To Last Year

"Paper was comparatively easy as compared to last year," says Akshat Sankrit, a student of SAI International School, Bhubaneswar.

Feb 27, 2024 12:58 (IST) Two Board Exams To Be Held From Next Academic Year

Students who would be appearing in Class 10, 12 exams in the academic year 2025-26 will have the option to appear in two board exams from that year. The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the launch of PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme in Chhattisgarh. According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the Ministry of Education in August last year, board examinations will be held at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. They will also get the option to retain the best score from the two exams.



Feb 27, 2024 11:30 (IST) Schools Asked To Send Observations On Question Papers



CBSE had earlier asked the schools to send observations on the question papers of the board exams. The board made requests from schools for streamlining the process of the observations as it noted that schools were sending observations to various email IDs not meant for the purpose. It also noted that the observations were sent after several days of the exam in vague and unclear manner.



As per the requests made by the CBSE, the observations should be uploaded on OECMS on the same day of the exam. CBSE said that it will not take any action against the observations, if they are not received on time, are not in compliance with the instructions issued by the board or are vague and are unclear.

Feb 27, 2024 11:00 (IST) CBSE Issues Clarification On Open Book Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified its intentions to conduct a comprehensive study within its affiliated schools to assess the viability of implementing the OBE within the Indian educational framework.

The move aligns with the recommendations outlined in the National Curriculum Framework for Secondary Education (NCF-SE). Initially, the Board plans to experiment with the OBE approach and subsequently evaluate its feasibility within the Indian context.

Contrary to media reports, the CBSE has refuted claims about immediate plans to introduce the OBE in selected schools as part of a pilot run for specific subjects and grade levels. Instead, the Board is currently focused on initiating a study to ascertain the feasibility of the initiative.

In an interview with Education Times, Joseph Emmanuel, the Director of Academics at CBSE, said "Some media reports have created confusion; the CBSE has decided to undertake a study to understand the feasibility for bringing assessment reforms like the OBE based on recommendations in the NEP-2020 and NCF-SE 2023. The study would be conducted in select CBSE schools as it is important to first experiment, and then examine the viability of the OBE."

Mr Emmanuel further elaborated, "The CBSE has earlier introduced case-based questions in the board exam paper; students can answer the case-based questions only if they have a conceptual understanding."

Feb 27, 2024 10:06 (IST) Key Guidelines For Students

Students should abstain from spreading fake news regarding paper leaks or other matters.

Familiarise themselves with exam guidelines before the exam.