CBSE Boards 2024: How To Beat Exam Stress, CBSE Lists Do's And Don'ts

Central Board of Secondary Education has listed certain do's and don't for students and parents to follow during the board exams. Recognising that examination time is one of very common situation when adolescents may find difficulty in coping with the stress, CBSE said following these strategies will help students to maximize their performance in the examination.

The board has shared the following strategies and right approach that will help students in overcoming anxiety and stress.

Do's and Don'ts for parents

Student can fail to do well if they fail to cope with stress. Parents should guide their children in planning, organising and setting a time-table.

To avoid a stress situation for the child, parents must provide right kind of motivation and a conducive environment.

Parents must help their child in maintaining their confidence especially when they seem discouraged by their dropping marks or grades.

Parents must praise their child when they do well. Encouraging child's performance with positive statements such as, "well done" " you can do better" rather than saying "that was not enough" helps.

Humour relieves tension. Parents must be light and humorous with the child.

Parents must try to gain child's confidence and discuss their problems. They must also help them to find a solution.

Do's for students